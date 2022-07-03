No-hit bid by Marlins' López at Nationals ends in 7th

WASHINGTON — Pablo López of the Miami Marlins had his no-hit bid at the Washington Nationals broken up by the first batter he faced in the seventh inning.
He had thrown 80 pitches through six innings, issued four walks and hit three batters along with five strikeouts
The 26-year-old was making his 16th start this season and 78th of his major league career, all with the Marlins. He entered 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year.
Washington lost Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury. Soto was wincing in pain after making a throw in right field in the top of the third and left the game after getting caught in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports