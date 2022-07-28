Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI — Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.
Meyer (0-1) was a combined 9-8 with a 2.77 earned-run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.
Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday in the first inning after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano, the Reds’ fifth batter. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being looked at by Miami medical personnel. There was no immediate word on his condition.
