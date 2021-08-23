By Associated PressToday at 11:52 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:52 a.m. EDTShareComment0MIAMI — Highly regarded Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday at Washington.Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.