By Associated PressToday at 12:37 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:37 p.m. EDTShareComment0MIAMI — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023.Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA 22-year-old left-hander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.