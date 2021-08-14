“Just staying on that grind every year, obviously, it’s a long journey,” Schwindel said. “But I think I’ve been getting better every year, which is weird for this age. Playing first base for the Chicago Cubs you can’t beat it. Obviously, we’ve been scuffling here a little bit but I think we have a lot of talent in the locker room. No one’s really down. Everyone’s going to show up every day and give our best.”