Anderson led the Marlins last year with 11 homers and 38 RBIs and is considered part of their long-terms plan. He has been remarkably consistent, with an average of .255 to .273 in each of his four major league seasons. He earned $227,778 prorated of a $615,000 salary.
Alfaro batted .226 with three home runs last year and lost his starting job in the postseason to Chad Wallach, who is better defensively. He gained $220,370 prorated from a $595,000 salary.
García allowed only one run in 15 innings with 19 strikeouts last year, and he’s considered a potential closer in 2021. He earned $407,407 prorated from a $1.1 million salary.
Bleier had a 2.16 ERA in 21 games last year for the Marlins and Orioles, making a $338,889 prorated from a $915,000 salary. Cimber had a 3.97 ERA in 14 games for the Indians, and Miami acquired him in a trade in November for $100,000. He earned $215,370 prorated from $581,500.
Cappe is a 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and has played shortstop in national competition in Cuba since he was 16. The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
