Ureña, a candidate for Miami’s postseason bullpen, was hit on his pitching hand by a 103.9 mph line drive from AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu with one out in the third. Ureña crumpled over in pain, stayed down in front of the mound before exiting the game. He was replaced by Daniel Castano.
Miami acquired Marte from Arizona on Aug. 31. He is hitting .245 with four homers and 13 RBI in 28 games with the Marlins.
Ureña was among 18 Marlins sidelined with COVID-19 early this season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts since his season debut Sept. 7.
