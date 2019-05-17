New York Mets (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-31, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Marlins are 5-16 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the MLB. Neil Walker leads the team with an OBP of .379.

The Mets are 11-14 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .435. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 35 hits and has 11 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 6-for-38 with a double and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 21 extra base hits and is batting .261. Amed Rosario is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .193 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (back).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (abdominal), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

