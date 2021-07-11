Padres: LHP Matt Strahm (right patellar tendon surgery) pitched a simulated inning at Petco Park. He rejoined the team in June and has been throwing regular bullpen sessions. The next step would be a rehab assignment, and manager Jayce Tingler said a late-July return is “very realistic.” Strahm hasn’t pitched at all this season. … C Austin Nola (left knee sprain), who landed on the IL in late May, was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso beginning on Friday.