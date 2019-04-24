Washington Nationals (11-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-14, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Washington will square off at Coors Field on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 4-7 in home games. The Colorado pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, German Marquez leads them with a mark of 8.4.

The Nationals are 6-5 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .371. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-3. Patrick Corbin earned his second victory and Victor Robles went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Jeff Hoffman registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 15 RBIs and is batting .283. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and is batting .371. Brian Dozier is 5-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.24 ERA

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger blister), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.