BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
The Mariners went 35-46 at home in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 239 home runs as a team.
The Rockies finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Colorado leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
