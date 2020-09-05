The Dodgers are 20-8 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 70 home runs this season, second in the league. Mookie Betts leads them with 12, averaging one every 12 at-bats.
The Rockies are 11-12 against division opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .343.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .299.
Blackmon leads the Rockies with 29 RBIs and is batting .343.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
