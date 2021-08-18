Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA) steps into the rotation spot of LHP Austin Gomber, who has been placed on the paternity list. Gonzalez is returning from the COVID-19 injured list to make his 16th start of the season and sixth at home. He last pitched July 23, when he received a no-decision in Colorado’s 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are expected to limit Gonzalez to between 75 and 90 pitches.