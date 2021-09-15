White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said OF Adam Engel (left shoulder inflammation) could rejoin the team during its upcoming 11-game road trip. Engel has been playing for Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment. “I think it’s maybe sooner rather than later on that trip,” La Russa said. ... RHP Evan Marshall (right elbow) experienced some extra soreness after he pitched in back-to-back games during a rehab stint with Charlotte. Marshall got a shot in his elbow, and he said he is still hoping to return this year.