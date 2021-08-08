Rangers: LHP John King (left shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to pitch multiple innings in relief for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Woodward then plans to ease him back into the Texas bullpen. “We’ll have to look out for him,” Woodward said. “We wouldn’t stick him in the bullpen and just use him on a nightly basis. We would just say, OK, if he pitches, he’s going to have a couple of days off to pitch again.”