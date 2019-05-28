Chicago Cubs (30-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (36-19, first in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (3-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Astros: Corbin Martin (1-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs will take on Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are 21-7 in home games. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .276 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .320.

The Cubs are 12-12 on the road. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .344 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the club with an OBP of .413. The Astros won the last meeting 6-5. Gerrit Cole earned his fifth victory and Robinson Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Houston. Cole Hamels registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 66 hits and has 34 RBIs. Jake Marisnick is 5-for-29 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 15 home runs and is batting .291. Albert Almora Jr. is 9-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (right elbow discomfort), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (left middle finger discomfort), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist inflammation), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: day-to-day (hip soreness), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (head/neck).

