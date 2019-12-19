The deal announced Thursday includes a $6 million salary for next year and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses next year for innings: $50,000 each for 130 and each additional 10 through 170.

His option price could escalate by up to $1 million based on innings in 2020: $150,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170, and $250,000 for 180. If the option is exercised, he could earn bonuses in 2021 at the same amounts and innings as in the escalator.

Pérez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in 157 starts and 16 relief appearances. His lone postseason appearance was in 2015, when he started and lost Game 3 of the Division Series against Toronto.

