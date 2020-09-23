BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and St. Louis will play on Wednesday.
The Royals are 11-14 in home games. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .353.
The Cardinals have gone 16-14 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.86. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.
Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .306.
INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
