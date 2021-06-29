Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he had in 2020 and pitched to batters over the weekend, is scheduled to throw again Wednesday, manager Alex Cora said. “The live BPs are great, but how he feels the next day is the most important thing and so far, in between that live BP and up to now, he’s feeling amazing,” Cora said. “He’ll go through his work tomorrow and we’ll see how he reacts on Thursday.”