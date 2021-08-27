Manager Dusty Baker said the AL West-leading Astros got Gonzalez “to see what he brings to the table” and see if there is a fit.
“He’s working out right now, and we’ll see how that goes and if he gives us more options,” Baker said.
Gonzalez started games for the Astros at every infield and outfield position. He is a .256 career hitter with 98 homers and 389 RBIs in 1,039 games.
MLB teams can expand their active rosters from 26 to 28 players next Wednesday.
