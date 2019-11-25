MASN was established in 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The parties agreed in 2005 to have rights fees disputes decided by the MLB Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee. The committee’s decision in April was made by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, Seattle Mariners President Kevin Mather and Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro.
Cohen said Baltimore must reach an agreement with Washington to place the $99 million-plus judgment in escrow, and the Orioles must file for an expedited appeal to the Appellate Division’s First Department by Dec. 31.
