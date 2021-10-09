Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto was left off San Francisco’s roster after he missed significant time through the season with elbow troubles. “Very tough decision. I think we would have liked to have had him stretched out and perhaps considered him as somebody who could start one of these games for us,” Kapler said. “We just weren’t able to get there, and that’s tough. In particular it’s tough because Johnny has meant so much to the organization.” ... 1B Brandon Belt is sidelined by a broken left thumb that he hopes will heal in time for a return in the NLCS should the Giants advance.