Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single lifts Astros over Yankees

HOUSTON — Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alex Bregman had two hits and drove in a run for Houston. Héctor Neris (3-3) got the win after allowing Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s tying RBI single in the top half of the ninth.

Cristian Javier tied a season high by issuing four walks while allowing one run and two hits in five innings. It was Javier’s first start against the Yankees since he pitched seven innings in a combined no-hitter at New York on June 25. Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the historic gem.

DJ LeMahieu hit a solo homer in the fifth, but the Yankees were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Michael King (6-3) got the loss.

RANGERS 8, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Rangers stopped a four-game slide.

García drove in three runs. Marcus Semien had two hits for Texas and reached base four times.

The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.

Gray (7-4) struck out five and walked two.

Miami starter Pablo López (6-5) was charged with five runs and five hits in five innings.

