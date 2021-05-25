INF DJ LeMahieu was placed on the paternity list because wife Jordan was giving birth to their first child, and the Yankees uncharacteristically played a man short. Voit is likely to miss Friday’s game at Detroit; wife Tori plans to induce labor that morning. “Still don’t know if it’s a boy or girl, which makes anticipation even crazier. But I can’t wait to meet my son or daughter,” Voit said.