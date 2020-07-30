BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets on Thursday.
The Mets finished 48-33 in home games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last year.
The Red Sox went 46-35 away from home in 2019. Boston pitchers struck out 10.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.70.
The teams meet for the third time this year. New York leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (lower body), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
