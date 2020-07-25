BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 242 total home runs last season.
The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 249 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
