BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego batted .238 as a team last year and hit 219 total home runs.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last year, batting .257 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.