BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.
The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year and totaled 224 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
