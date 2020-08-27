The Red Sox are 7-18 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .291.
TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 32 hits and has 19 RBIs.
Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 30 hits and has 12 RBIs.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
