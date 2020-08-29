The Athletics have gone 17-6 against division opponents. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.35, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 4.87.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is slugging .551.
Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 20 extra base hits and is batting .240.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
