Blue Jays: Toronto reinstated Hernández from the paternity list and optioned OF Jared Hoying to Triple-A Buffalo. Hoying was 0 for 3 in two games with the Blue Jays. … General manager Ross Atkins said LHP Steven Matz (COVID-related) has thrown up to 70 pitches and could rejoin the Blue Jays this week in Miami. .... LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm flexor strain) has thrown off a mound, while RHP Julian Merryweather (oblique strain) could do so soon. … RHP Rafael Dolis (middle finger strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday.