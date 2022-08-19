McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1.

Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single.

It’s the second time in the week where Cleveland had a big inning with two outs, the other coming in the eighth against Detroit on Wednesday.

All-Star José Ramirez hit a solo homer in the sixth for No. 23 of the year, and reaching 99 RBIs this season.

Advertisement

Trevor Stephan pitched the eighth while Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances.

The third-place White Sox fell to 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the division. José Abreu’s infield hit and Yoán Moncada’s single gave Chicago the early lead. Reynaldo López (5-3) was charged with three runs in the seventh.

Four of the first five Chicago batters of the game had hits and the White Sox took a 2-0 lead. McKenzie got out of that inning with a double play and dominated the White Sox over his final six innings.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn was removed following Andrés Giménez’s two-out single in the sixth. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew Vaughn was hit by a Stephan pitch in the eighth, with the ball appearing to glance off Vaughn’s shoulder and hit him on the left side of the face, Vaughn remained the game. Eloy Jiménez, the next hitter, injured a leg swinging at a pitch and left the game. He was replaced by Adam Engel.

Advertisement

Shortstop Elvis Andrus, signed to replace injured Tim Anderson, batted seventh for Chicago and was 0 for 4. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (left wrist) took batting practice but missed his seventh consecutive start.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle. He slid feet first into Cleveland’s dugout chasing a wild pitch with Seby Zavala batting. Maile replaced Hedges.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78 ERA) worked eight innings — matching a season high -and held Houston to two runs in a win over Houston on Aug. 15.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18 ERA) has won his last four starts, allowing five runs over 27 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article