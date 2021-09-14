Ryan got right back to work after that, but he was forced out in the sixth when leadoff man Myles Straw smashed a single off the throwing arm of the 25-year-old right-hander, making his third big league start. Ryan knew right away he was hurt, stalking off the mound and going straight to the dugout where he slammed his glove in frustration. He apologized in an interview afterward for the “out of character” outburst.