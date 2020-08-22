BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.
The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
