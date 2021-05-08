Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) and RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) could start rehab assignments within the next week. Acting general manager Zack Scott said the hope is Lugo can return in late May while Syndergaard wouldn’t be back until sometime in June. ... Scott said the Mets would continue to take things slowly with RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), who was moved to the 60-day injured list Thursday and can’t return until at least May 29.