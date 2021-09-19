During a third inning at-bat against Harper, Hill threw back-to-back curveballs that registered at 68 mph and 70 mph and were listed as “unknown” on the scoreboard. He followed the curveballs with an 88 mph fastball, which Harper fouled off, and an 85 mph sinker Harper took for ball three. He struck out the slugger looking with a 72 mph curveball that was recognized as such on the scoreboard.