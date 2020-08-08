Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning but gave up three runs with two outs and was pulled because of a high pitch count.

In the nightcap, the Rays used six pitchers during a bullpen day. Aaron Judge, who hit his eighth home run of the season in the opener, flied out deep with a runner on base to end it.

Lefty-swinging Mike Ford pinch-hit for Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton against lefty Jalen Beeks in the sixth inning of Game 2 with two on and no outs. Stanton, who also homered in the first game, exited with tightness in his left hamstring.

DJ LeMahieu got the Yankees within 5-3 on a two-run, two-out single in the seventh off Beeks. Nick Anderson relieved and retired Judge on the long fly for his second save.

Pete Fairbanks (2-1) pitched the fourth to get the win.

Meadows’ hit off Luis Avilan put Tampa Bay up 3-1 in the fourth inning. Avilan replaced spot starter Michael King (0-1), who allowed three runs on one hit and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Plate umpire Vic Carapazza warned the Yankees dugout during the top of the fifth in the nightcap about too much chirping and, after the half-inning ended, ejected hitting coach Marcus Thames. New York manager Aaron Boone ran out of the dugout to argue and was also thrown out by Carapazza.

Cole was in control going into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.

Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. The right-hander stared in disbelief and went into a squat as Martinez’s drive left the ballpark.

“Obviously pitch count got up there,” Cole said. “I wasn’t able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. They just ran the count.”

Soon after Boone took a slow walk to mound to replace Cole with Chad Green (2-0), who got the win after allowing one run over 1 1/3 innings.

“He was really good,” Boone said of Cole. “Credit to them, they made him work. A couple mistakes there at the end cost him.”

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

Cole struck out 10, walked one and gave up six hits. His only loss since May 2019 came in Game 1 of the World Series last October, pitching for Houston against Washington.

Judge hit his eighth home run of the season for the Yankees in Game 1 . Ford also connected and Gio Urshela had three RBIs.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, five hits, three walks and struck out five during a 71-pitch outing.

“It obviously didn’t go as planned. I left too many good pitches over the plate and didn’t get ahead of anybody,” Glasnow said.

MILESTONE

OF Brett Gardner played in his 1,510th game with the Yankees in Game 1 to move past Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of 17th place on the teams’ all-time list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: C Kyle Higashioka was put on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain and will have an MRI Monday.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (0-1) and Tampa Bay RHP Charlie Morton (1-1) are the scheduled starters in the series finale on Sunday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports