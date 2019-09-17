Tampa Bay Rays (89-62, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (6-7, 4.28 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 56-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .387.

The Rays are 46-30 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 199 home runs as a team this season. Meadows leads them with 31, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is batting .303. Corey Seager is 9-for-40 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meadows leads the Rays with 87 RBIs and is batting .289. Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-20 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.