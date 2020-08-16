The Orioles finished 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.
The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.