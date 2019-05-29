Detroit Tigers (20-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-38, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Detroit and Baltimore are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Orioles are 7-20 on their home turf. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .240 batting average. Hanser Alberto leads the club with an average of .301.

The Tigers are 11-15 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.79, Matthew Boyd paces the staff with a mark of 2.85. The Tigers won the last meeting 3-0. Boyd recorded his fifth victory and Niko Goodrum went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Dylan Bundy took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .536. Renato Nunez is 11-for-35 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .438. JaCoby Jones has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .236 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.