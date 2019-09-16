Baltimore Orioles (49-100, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-104, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (10-10, 3.47 ERA) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Baltimore and Detroit are looking to clinch a series win with a victory.

The Tigers are 20-54 in home games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .295, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Orioles have gone 26-48 away from home. Baltimore is slugging .411 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .517. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-2. Asher Wojciechowski recorded his third victory and Rio Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Edwin Jackson registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .248. Christin Stewart is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278. Pedro Severino is 6-for-16 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

