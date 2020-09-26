BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.
The Blue Jays are 21-17 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the American League. Cavan Biggio leads the lineup with an OBP of .373.
The Orioles are 13-25 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .370.
TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is batting .294.
Rio Ruiz leads the Orioles with 31 RBIs and is batting .226.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (right elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.