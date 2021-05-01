Athletics: 1B Matt Olson has improved after being hit near the eye by a ball that ricocheted off a screen during batting practice Thursday, when he was a late scratch because of the injury. His eye was “a little bit open” Friday but he hadn’t recovered enough to play, though the slugger has passed tests for a possible concussion. “Pretty scary situation, so we’ll be careful with it,” Melvin said. ... OF Chad Pinder, sidelined by a sprained left knee, is continuing his baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment around May 10 with some simulated game work as soon as early next week.