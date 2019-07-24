Baltimore Orioles (32-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-51, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (8-5, 2.95 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (2-3, 6.50 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Baltimore and Arizona are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Diamondbacks are 22-26 in home games. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .370.

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 7-2. Dylan Bundy earned his fifth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Merrill Kelly registered his 10th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and is slugging .553. Marte is 15-for-37 with five doubles, two triples and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 24 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Mancini is 9-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.