Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard threw a bullpen session as he recovers from COVID-19. His last minor league rehabiliation outing was Aug. 26 as he tries to come back from Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2020. He threw rehab outings May 19 and 25, then was sidelined by elbow inflamation. “We feel like he might be able to pitch for us at some point,” Rojas said. ... Ace RHP Jacob deGrom, who hasn’t pitched since July 2 due to forear tightness, played catch at 90 feet, down from 120 feet. ... Brandon Nimmo, out since Sept. 4 with a strained right hamstring, is at 75%.