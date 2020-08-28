The Rays are 9-6 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the club with a mark of .423.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is batting .280.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
