Tampa Bay Rays (21-11, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (14-12, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.45 ERA) Miami: Humberto Mejia (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Marlins are 5-5 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .369 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .462 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Rays are 9-6 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the club with a mark of .423.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is batting .280.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

