BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last season.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.35.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Miami leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee).
