DENVER — Dario Agrazal pitched three-run ball into the sixth inning, Melkey Cabrera hit a three-run homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Friday night.

Starling Marte had three hits and tied a career-best with four runs scored. Josh Bell also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Bryan Reynolds doubled twice and drove in a run for the Pirates, who guaranteed themselves at least a split of the four-game series.

Trevor Story hit his first career leadoff homer, the seventh by a Rockies player this season and the first since Charlie Blackmon did it July 21 in New York against the Yankees. Ian Desmond had three hits, including a home run, as the Rockies fell to 2-10 in their last 12 games.

Agrazal (4-3) allowed three runs on nine hits, settling down to keep the Rockies in check after Story’s leadoff homer. He walked none and struck out two.

Marte singled and Bell walked to start the Pirates’ fifth. One out later, Cabrera drove a 1-1 pitch from Antonio Senzatela into the second deck beyond the right-center field fence for his seventh home run of the season, giving the Pirates a 6-2 lead.

Agrazal, who helped himself with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, allowed a double to Desmond and RBI single to Sam Hilliard to start the sixth. He was lifted for Richard Rodriguez, who retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Senzatela, who failed to get out of the second inning in his last two starts, labored through five innings. Senzatela (8-9) allowed 10 hits and six runs, struck out two and walked one in losing a third consecutive decision.

Leading 6-3 going into the top of the seventh, the Pirates got four straight hits off Carlos Estevez, including an RBI single by Bell and loading the bases with none out. But they only added one more run in the inning after Adam Frazier ground into a double play and Elias Diaz was caught in a rundown after singling to drive in the second run.

Desmond homered off Francisco Liriano in the Rockies’ eighth.

WEATHER DELAY

The game was delayed for 16 minutes between the second and third innings because of lightning in the area.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Joe Musgrave (8-12, 4.67 ERA) is facing the Rockies for the second time in his career. He allowed two runs — one earned — in seven innings in a 2-0 setback to Kyle Freeland and the Rockies a year ago.

Rockies: RHP Tim Melville (1-0, 0.75 ERA) has allowed one run over 12 innings in his first two starts for Colorado.

