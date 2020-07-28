BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.
The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.