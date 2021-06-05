White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn could be ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list as soon as Saturday, La Russa said. He said the White Sox were “waiting on one last test” and expect him to get the “green light.” The prized rookie was placed on the list on the list on Thursday. ... La Russa said “everything looks good” with RHP Lance Lynn after he experienced some tightness in Thursday’s outing, and the team expects him to make his next scheduled start. ... La Russa said the White Sox should have a “better read” on when OF Adam Engel will be activated by the end of the weekend. Engel, who tore his right hamstring during a spring training game, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.